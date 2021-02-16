UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Start COVID-19 Vaccination Of About 40,000 Medical Staff On February 17- Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:52 PM

Japan to Start COVID-19 Vaccination of About 40,000 Medical Staff on February 17- Minister

Japan will start its coronavirus vaccination campaign by inoculating about 40,000 medical employees on Wednesday, Taro Kono, the cabinet minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Japan will start its coronavirus vaccination campaign by inoculating about 40,000 medical employees on Wednesday, Taro Kono, the cabinet minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, said on Tuesday.

"We will start the preliminary vaccination of about 40,000 medical employees from approximately 100 medical institutions tomorrow," Kono said at a press conference.

According to the minister, vaccinated medical employees will constantly keep a diary to explore the safety of the vaccine before receiving the second shot three weeks later.

On February 12, Japan received the first batch of 400,000 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer's factory in Belgium. Kono said that next week, Japan would receive its second shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Europe.

Kono added that the authorities were planning to start vaccinating elderly people in April.

Earlier in February, Japan formally greenlighted the first coronavirus vaccine � the one jointly developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech � for domestic use.

Related Topics

Europe Germany Belgium Japan February April From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ECP completes arrangements for by-elections in NA- ..

1 second ago

Germany's Economic Affairs Minister Congratulates ..

4 seconds ago

Poll Finds 64% of Australians 'Definitely' Want CO ..

15 minutes ago

1623 arrested over kite-flying, 475,000 kites reco ..

15 minutes ago

Serena floors Halep to make Australian Open semis

15 minutes ago

Dutch court says government must lift Covid curfew ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.