Japan to Start COVID-19 Vaccination of About 40,000 Medical Staff on February 17- Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Japan will start its coronavirus vaccination campaign by inoculating about 40,000 medical employees on Wednesday, Taro Kono, the cabinet minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, said on Tuesday.

"We will start the preliminary vaccination of about 40,000 medical employees from approximately 100 medical institutions tomorrow," Kono said at a press conference.

According to the minister, vaccinated medical employees will constantly keep a diary to explore the safety of the vaccine before receiving the second shot three weeks later.

On February 12, Japan received the first batch of 400,000 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer's factory in Belgium. Kono said that next week, Japan would receive its second shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Europe.

Kono added that the authorities were planning to start vaccinating elderly people in April.

Earlier in February, Japan formally greenlighted the first coronavirus vaccine � the one jointly developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech � for domestic use.