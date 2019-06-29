Japan to Start Easing Visa Rules for Russian Students, Entrepreneurs in September - Abe

Tokyo will ease entry rules for Russian students and entrepreneurs involved in joint projects starting September, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Tokyo will ease entry rules for Russian students and entrepreneurs involved in joint projects starting September, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday.

"Starting September ... Japan plans to ease visa regime for Russian entrepreneurs as part of the eight-point plan," Abe said after meeting the Russian president in Osaka.

The Japanese prime minister unveiled a road map for closer bilateral ties at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Sochi in 2016. It spanned several areas, including humanitarian exchanges and cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses.

"We also decided to relax the visa regime for students from 465 Russian universities in order to deepen youth contacts," Abe told reporters at a press conference.