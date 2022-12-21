Japan to Start Sapper Training of Ukrainian Personnel From January 2023 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Japan will begin sapper training for the Ukrainian military and supply them with modern demining equipment from January 2023 as part of an assistance package, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The Japanese and Cambodian governments, which have extensive experience in demining, will begin training Ukrainian sappers in Cambodia, the newspaper said, adding that the training will include mastering the equipment.

Similar training will take place in Poland in April.

According to Japanese experts, the process of demining Ukraine could take about 10 years.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japan has sent various types assistance to Ukraine, including power generators, solar panels, blankets, food, as well as body armor, tents and helmets. The financial aid amounts to $1 billion. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.