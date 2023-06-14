Japan to Strengthen Ties With NATO for Open, Free Indo-Pacific - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Japan will strengthen cooperation with NATO as it views the alliance as partner in implementing the principles of "open and free Indo-Pacific," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"NATO is our indispensable and reliable partner. We believe that Europe and ensuring safety in the Indo-Pacific are inseparable. We want to further strengthen Japan's partnership with NATO to realize the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Matsuno told a briefing.

When asked when official treaties between Tokyo and the alliance might be signed, Matsuno said that a plan of Japan-NATO partnership was in works, adding that it currently is in the process of negotiation.

However, nothing have been decided yet regarding its contents or the date of release, the official added.

On Tuesday, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported that NATO plans to formulate documents on bilateral cooperation with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand in cybersecurity, space and countering fake information. The Japan-NATO treaty could be finalized before 2024, the newspaper said.

In early April, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Japan 's decision to establish a permanent diplomatic mission to the alliance.