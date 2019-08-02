Japan to strike South Korea off trusted export list as rift deepens

(@imziishan)

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Japan will remove South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners, deepening a bitter row between the two countries.The decision to strike South Korea off its so-called "white list" puts fresh trading restrictions on the country.South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday condemned Tokyo's "selfish" act and threatened possible retaliation.The trade spat, which includes curbs on tech supplies, has sparked fears over risks to the global electronics sector.The escalating dispute has been fuelled by diplomatic tensions over compensation for wartime labour.Japan has said the measures are based on national security concerns, and also address Seoul's inadequate export controls.During a televised cabinet meeting, Mr Moon said Tokyo's "selfish act will inflict tremendous damage on the world economy by disrupting global supply chains"."Responsibility for what is going to happen next also lies squarely with the Japanese government.

"Though Japan is an economic powerhouse, if it were to damage our economy, we likewise have countermeasures to implement in kind," the president said.South Korea's ruling Democratic Party also described the moves as "all out declaration of economic war".Tokyo is due to remove Seoul from the white list later this month.

After that, Japanese exporters must apply for clearance to export a wide range of goods to South Korea.It is the first country to be removed from Japan's list of trusted trading partners, which currently has 27 nations, including Germany, the UK and the US.The decision to strip Seoul of its preferred trade status comes one month after Japan tightened rules on the export of materials crucial for South Korean tech manufacturers.Those restrictions, on products needed to make display panels and memory chips, have worried Seoul over the risks to its already slowing economy.