Japan To Supply Ukraine With Drones, Chemical Protection Equipment - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Japan to Supply Ukraine With Drones, Chemical Protection Equipment - Defense Ministry

The Japanese government intends to provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the form of special clothing and masks against chemical weapons, as well as drones, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Japanese government intends to provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the form of special clothing and masks against chemical weapons, as well as drones, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD) decided to newly provide NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) suits, NBC masks and Drones to Ukrainian government. The fight of Ukrainians to defend their country still continues so that JMOD will continue our utmost support. For Ukraine," the ministry said on Twitter.

In March, Japan sent bulletproof vests, helmets, warm clothes, tents, hygiene products, first strike rations, and generators of the Japanese self-defense forces to assist Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. In response, Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and supplied Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.

