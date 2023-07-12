Japan to Supply Ukraine With Non-Lethal Equipment - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced at the NATO summit that Japan would supply Ukraine with non-lethal equipment such as detection systems for unmanned aerial vehicle, media reported on Wednesday.

Funds for the supplies will be allocated from $30 million that Tokyo contributed to the NATO fund, the Kyodo news agency said.

Kishida is participating the two-day NATO Summit in Vilnius that started on Tuesday.