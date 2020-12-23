Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new virus variant

The Japanese government said Wednesday it will tighten its border controls on arrivals from Britain with the new measures coming into effect from Thursday, in response to the new, highly transmissible variant of the corona-virus found there

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Japanese government said Wednesday it will tighten its border controls on arrivals from Britain with the new measures coming into effect from Thursday, in response to the new, highly transmissible variant of the corona-virus found there.

"We have decided to swiftly take action to thoroughly prevent the spread of the virus within Japan and make people feel safe," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular press conference on the matter.

Kato said that Japanese nationals arriving from Britain from Sunday will be required to provide proof that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of departing from Britain.

Proof of the test will have to be submitted to officials before entry is granted.Foreign residents of Japan who have to take a COVID-19 test as a condition of entering the country, will be required to download the health ministry's contact tracing app and retain their location data.

Both Japanese and foreign residents who take short business trips of up to seven days to Britain will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return home or enter Japan, under the new restrictions.Tourists remain barred from entering the country.