TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Japan intends to admit a number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers for treatment at a hospital of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.

Tokyo made the decision to respond to the situation in Ukraine by shouldering the costs for the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian troops at the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo, NHK said.

On May 18, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will meet with Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky and hand him the proposal, according to the report.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after the beginning of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned against arms supplies, saying they would prolong and escalate the conflict.