UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Withhold Tax On $9.5Mln Of Ghosn's Personal Spending - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Japan to Withhold Tax on $9.5Mln of Ghosn's Personal Spending - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau refused to recognize 1 billion Yen ($9.5 million) of Ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's spending as corporate expenses and requires the company to pay additional taxes on the sum, the Yomiuri Shimbun said on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, the funds were spent on maintenance of Ghosn's plane, as well as on renting apartments in Tokyo, Paris and Amsterdam. The tax office concluded that this spending could not be considered corporate, since it covered the personal expenses of Ghosn, which means that the company must pay 250 million yen tax on the sum.

The company, in turn, said that it would pay all additional taxes.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on charges of underreporting income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Since April 2019, Ghosn had been under house arrest and close surveillance, awaiting trial. However, on New Year's Eve he issued a statement saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. Ghosn was believed to have fled Japan by private jet presumably inside a box for musical instruments.

Japan's investigative bodies proceeded to request that Interpol issue the so-called red notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country. However, Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan so Ghosn cannot be extradited.

Related Topics

Company Paris Tokyo Amsterdam Alliance Japan Lebanon April November 2018 2019 All From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on &# ..

5 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

15 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Higher ..

9 hours ago

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.