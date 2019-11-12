Japan to Work on Reducing Number of Foreign Trainees Fleeing Workplaces - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Japan's Immigration Services Agency will toughen measures aimed at preventing the disappearance of foreign trainees who work under the government-sponsored Technical Intern Training Program, media reported on Tuesday.

The organization reported that 9,052 foreign trainees went missing in 2018, according to the Japanese NHK broadcaster. The figure has nearly doubled compared to 2013.

To halt the rise in this number, the agency decided to prohibit businesses and supervisory organizations experiencing such mass escapes to take in new trainees if these companies were found to have violated the internship program's conditions.

It is also reported that the agency would reveal these companies' Names to protect foreign trainees participating in the program.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori confirmed that the immigration authorities would implement the new measures to reduce the number of missing interns.

According to The Japan Times newspaper, the Primary reasons for the disappearances can be attributed to companies very often abusing their trainees' rights by failing to pay their wages, demanding deposits or imposing other inappropriate conditions. Therefore, the agency will interview foreign employees working under the program to verify their working conditions and implement preventative measures if any forms of mistreatment are found.