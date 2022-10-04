UrduPoint.com

Japan Took No Measures To Destroy Latest North Korean Missile - Chief Cabinet Secretary

Published October 04, 2022

Japan Took No Measures to Destroy Latest North Korean Missile - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Japan Self-Defense Forces monitored the entire flight of the North Korean missile launched on Tuesday and took no measures to destroy it, since there was no threat of possible damage, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"The Japan Self-Defense Forces recorded the launch and tracked the flight of the missile from the moment it was launched to the moment it fell," Matsuno said at a press conference, adding that "no measures were taken to destroy" the missile, since "a threat of possible damage was not predicted."

At the same time, the spokesman added that the continued development of North Korean missiles had been posing a significant threat to the security of not only Japan, but also the whole region and the entire international community.

Pyongyang carried out another missile launch on Tuesday morning, according to Seoul.

The missile flew over Japanese territory and landed in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone. The range of its flight, according to the Japanese military, was about 4,600 kilometers (2,860 miles) with the maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers.

There were no reports about damage to property or shipping. However, the Japanese government convened the National Security Council due to the launch and established an emergency headquarters to collect and analyze information about North Korean missile tests.

North Korea carried out several missile launches last week. All missiles were supposedly ballistic. Their flight range was 300-400 kilometers, while the maximum altitude was about 50 kilometers. Some of the missiles flew along a non-standard trajectory.

