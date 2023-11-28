Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) -- Japan's Supreme Court has set new rules on the permanent preservation of trial records as "assets shared by the people," following revelations that the documents of some high-profile trials had been lost at courts across the country.

The top court said on Monday that the new rules will be effective as of January next year.

The move came after the discarding of high-profile trial records came to light, including all records for the 1997 Kobe serial attacks on children in the city of Kobe, in which a 14-year-old boy killed two children and injured three others.

After similar revelations followed, the top court set up a panel of experts, which released a report in May this year on what is behind the problem, as well as how records should be maintained.

According to the new rules, records of historical and social significance should be passed on to future generations as a shared possession of the nation.