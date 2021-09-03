Japan Tops Digitalization Ranking, Followed by Estonia, Iceland - Study

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Japan is leading the world in terms of digitalization, followed by Estonia and Iceland, according to a research published by Russian nonprofit Dialogue.

The result of the ranking was presented during the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The top five of global digitalization leaders also includes Finland and Denmark.

Russia ranks 27th, with China taking the next position, leapfrogging Switzerland and Australia, which rank 29th and 30th, respectively. Kyrgyzstan (49), Tajikistan (50) and Turkmenistan (51) are the last on the list, with India also found at the bottom of the ranking (48).

The index covers 51 countries, which are members of at least one of the organizations: BRICS, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The sixth edition of the EEF, running from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.