UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Toughens Virus Measures With New Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:35 PM

Japan toughens virus measures with new law

Japan passed a new law strengthening enforcement of its virus restrictions on Wednesday, allowing authorities to fine bars and restaurants that defy closure requests

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Japan passed a new law strengthening enforcement of its virus restrictions on Wednesday, allowing authorities to fine bars and restaurants that defy closure requests.

People can also be fined up to 500,000 Yen ($4,800) if they test positive for Covid-19 but refuse hospitalisation, although lawmakers scrapped plans to introduce prison sentences as punishment.

With just six months until the pandemic-postponed Summer Olympics, Tokyo and other regions are currently under a state of emergency following a record surge in coronavirus infections.

But unlike strict lockdowns seen elsewhere in the world, Japan's emergency measures -- which urge businesses to close early and people to work from home -- have had no means of enforcement until now.

Parliament passed the bill the day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga approved an extension of the state of emergency until March 7.

The law will come into force after around 10 days to allow people to get used to it, local media reported.

Bars and restaurants in areas under the emergency that have been asked to close by 8:00 pm. If they flout the measure, they can now be fined up to 300,000 yen.

Despite the recent spike, Japan has seen a comparatively small Covid-19 outbreak, with around 5,800 deaths overall.

But doctors warn hospitals are overwhelmed in the hardest-hit areas, partly because private hospitals can refuse to accept coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Fine Tokyo Japan March Olympics Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: AED5.4b Dubai trade with Indonesia ..

21 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity rally held in Sukkur

1 minute ago

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

1 minute ago

Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with breaking 'import/ex ..

1 minute ago

NAB Rawalpindi returns Rs131.08 million to 2,000 A ..

6 minutes ago

Russian People to Decide Putin's Place in History, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.