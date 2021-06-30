UrduPoint.com
Japan Transfers Case Of Military Data Leak To Russian Diplomat To Prosecutors - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) few seconds Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The case involving the transfer of sensitive military data by Japanese national Kazuo Miyasaka to an employee of the Russian trade mission was sent to the Prosecutor's Office, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

The Russian trade representative left Japan on June 12.

Miyasaka was detained on June 10 on suspicion that he illegally used databases containing information on military technologies and supplied the data to the Russian diplomat.

He acknowledged to investigators that he had been supplying the sourced data to a total of 15 employees of various Russian agencies over the past 30 years.

The 70-year-old said he was reimbursed about 10 million Yen ($91,000).

Miyasaka acquired access to the sensitive data during the time that he managed a company doing technical literature research. From July to December 2019, he purportedly copied and leaked eight items of literature related to the development of drones and military reconnaissance with the use of radars.

The ex-think tank head told investigators that the leaked papers included data on the latest US technologies for space exploration, particularly the X-37B space drone. He was released on bail on Tuesday.

