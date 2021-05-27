UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Transport Safety Board Joins Investigation Into Collision Of Japanese, Russian Ships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Japan Transport Safety Board Joins Investigation Into Collision of Japanese, Russian Ships

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The office of Japan Transport Safety Board in the city of Hakodate told Sputnik on Thursday that it had sent an investigator to take part in the probe into the circumstances of the collision of Russia's Amur merchant ship with a Japanese fishing schooner in the Japanese waters that resulted in the deaths of three people.

"Today, we sent an investigator," the office's representative said, adding that their employee will try to meet with both Japanese and Russian crews on Thursday to clarify the details of the incident.

According to Japanese media, the island's coast guard specialists intend on Thursday evening to recover the fishing schooner, as well as remove the GPS sensor and other devices from it to study the route and circumstances of the incident.

In the meantime, a representative of the coast guard in the port city of Mombetsu told Sputnik that the authorities could not provide details regarding the progress of the operation, as the investigation was still underway.

The Russian vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing schooner carrying five people collided on Wednesday at about 6 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT on Tuesday), 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Monbetsu in Hokkaido. Five people on board the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later in the day, they were confirmed dead.

Crew members of the Amur ship were interviewed on the spot by staffers of the maritime safety department. None of them was arrested or sought assistance from the Russian Consulate General.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Hakodate Progress Japan Turkish Lira Media From Employment

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

20 minutes ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

48 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.