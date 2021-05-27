Japan Transport Safety Board Joins Investigation Into Collision of Japanese, Russian Ships

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The office of Japan Transport Safety Board in the city of Hakodate told Sputnik on Thursday that it had sent an investigator to take part in the probe into the circumstances of the collision of Russia's Amur merchant ship with a Japanese fishing schooner in the Japanese waters that resulted in the deaths of three people.

"Today, we sent an investigator," the office's representative said, adding that their employee will try to meet with both Japanese and Russian crews on Thursday to clarify the details of the incident.

According to Japanese media, the island's coast guard specialists intend on Thursday evening to recover the fishing schooner, as well as remove the GPS sensor and other devices from it to study the route and circumstances of the incident.

In the meantime, a representative of the coast guard in the port city of Mombetsu told Sputnik that the authorities could not provide details regarding the progress of the operation, as the investigation was still underway.

The Russian vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing schooner carrying five people collided on Wednesday at about 6 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT on Tuesday), 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Monbetsu in Hokkaido. Five people on board the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later in the day, they were confirmed dead.

Crew members of the Amur ship were interviewed on the spot by staffers of the maritime safety department. None of them was arrested or sought assistance from the Russian Consulate General.