TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The office of Japan Transport Safety Board in the city of Hakodate will interview on May 29 the crew of Russia's Amur merchant ship, which collided with a Japanese fishing schooner, with the assistance of an interpreter, the board's representative, Yoshiaki Umeda, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We launched an investigation today [on Friday]. Today, we had a general conversation with a member of the crew of the Russian vessel, in English. Tomorrow, we will invite a Russian interpreter and together with him, we will slowly conduct an investigation on board a Russian ship. The captain of the Russian ship Amur agreed to this," Umeda said, adding that the captain pledged comprehensive assistance to the probe.

The board member also said that the agency ” which is subordinate to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ” was set to only establish the causes of the incident, while matters related to fines, arrests, clarification of responsibility are within the competence of the Japan Coast Guard.

Commenting on how long the board's investigation may last, Umeda said that it would depend on the upcoming interview with the Russian vessel's crew.

The Russian vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing schooner carrying 5 people collided early on Wednesday not far from the Japanese port city of Monbetsu. Five people on board the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later in the day, they were confirmed dead.

The Amur ship crew members were interviewed on the spot by staffers of the maritime safety department. None of them was arrested.

Russian Consul General in Sapporo Sergey Marin told Sputnik on Thursday that there were no information confirming that Amur violated any international agreements on safe navigation or rules for the divergence of vessels at sea, noting that evidence point to the disregard of some of these rules by Japanese fishermen.