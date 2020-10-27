Japan Turns to Ammonia as Alternative Fuel in Bid to Become Carbon Neutral by 2050

Japan is looking into the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel as part of Tokyo's new goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, the country's economy, trade and industry ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Japan is looking into the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel as part of Tokyo's new goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, the country's economy, trade and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set the new target during his first keynote address to the country's parliament. Under the previous government plan announced back in 2018, Japan was expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent in the next three decades.

"With Japanese companies spearheading efforts to utilize this new [ammonia] fuel, our country can take the initiative in the world toward expanding its use," Ryo Minami, the director of the ministry's Petroleum and Natural Gas Division, was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

The industry ministry and Japanese companies have set up a relevant council to push for the production and supply of ammonia fuel.

According to Minami, as cited by the media outlet, the council needs to come up with proper solutions to ensure the new fuel's supply in the future, considering that the energy sources are still vastly produced at coal-fired plants.