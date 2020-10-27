UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Turns To Ammonia As Alternative Fuel In Bid To Become Carbon Neutral By 2050

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:54 PM

Japan Turns to Ammonia as Alternative Fuel in Bid to Become Carbon Neutral by 2050

Japan is looking into the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel as part of Tokyo's new goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, the country's economy, trade and industry ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Japan is looking into the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel as part of Tokyo's new goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, the country's economy, trade and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set the new target during his first keynote address to the country's parliament. Under the previous government plan announced back in 2018, Japan was expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent in the next three decades.

"With Japanese companies spearheading efforts to utilize this new [ammonia] fuel, our country can take the initiative in the world toward expanding its use," Ryo Minami, the director of the ministry's Petroleum and Natural Gas Division, was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

The industry ministry and Japanese companies have set up a relevant council to push for the production and supply of ammonia fuel.

According to Minami, as cited by the media outlet, the council needs to come up with proper solutions to ensure the new fuel's supply in the future, considering that the energy sources are still vastly produced at coal-fired plants.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Tokyo Japan Gas 2018 Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

FCA to officially launch UAE Customs Gateway

11 minutes ago

Pb govt reduces fertilizers, pesticides rates marg ..

1 minute ago

Microprocessor Firm AMD Acquires Xilinx For $35Bln ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Disappointed by US Signals on New START Ext ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Health Authority launches a state-of-the-art ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.