Japan, UK, Italy Defense Ministers To Meet In Tokyo In March - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Defense chiefs of Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy will meet in Tokyo in March, with the three countries currently fleshing out the details of the meeting, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter

The joint development plan of a next-generation fighter jet and the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region are going to be in the spotlight during the meeting, the sources told Kyodo.

The new fighter jet is planned to be put into service by 2035. It is to replace around 90 Japanese F-2 fighters and around 240 Eurofighter jets owned by the UK and Italy, the report said. The defense ministers may also consider the possibility of exporting the new jet to other countries, it added.

The cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region is going to be discussed in the light of the intensification of China's military activity in the region, which is deemed to be a threat by the three countries, Kyodo said.

The defense chiefs are also planning to visit a defense equipment trade exhibition, which is to take place in Chiba in March, the report said.

The meeting is set to become the first defense initiative Japan will be participating in without the United States as part of Tokyo's plan to boost its military capabilities and revise the strict principles of its defense policy maintained under the country's pacifist constitution.

