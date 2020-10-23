UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan, UK Sign Free Trade Deal As Part Of UK Efforts To Shape Post-Brexit Ties ” Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Japan, UK Sign Free Trade Deal as Part of UK Efforts to Shape Post-Brexit Ties ” Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) OKYO, October 23 (Sputnik) ” Japan and the United Kingdom signed on Friday a free trade agreement to determine the bilateral trade relations after the UK withdrawal from the European Union, Japanese media reported.

The document was signed by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The agreement is, in principle, similar to the trade deal between Japan and the European Union, from which the United Kingdom found itself excluded after the Brexit had been completed.

The deal envisages the removal of tariffs on Japanese cars in stages to zero in 2026; the immediate withdrawal of tariffs on Japanese railway cars and auto parts; keeping the Japanese tariffs on UK farm products unchanged among others.

The free trade agreement is due to be ratified by both countries' parliaments and will enter into force on January 1, 2021.

Related Topics

European Union United Kingdom Japan Brexit January October Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

8 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

9 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

9 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

9 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.