Japan, UK To Hold Joint Military Drills In Gulf Of Aden - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Japan, UK to Hold Joint Military Drills in Gulf of Aden - Defense Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Japanese Self-Defense Forces will take part in a joint exercise with the United Kingdom's aircraft carrier strike group led by the Queen Elizabeth warship in the Gulf of Aden, Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Friday.

"Together with the UK, we intend to demonstrate the ability and readiness to resist piracy and ensure the safety of maritime traffic," Kishi said, as quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The date of the drills is yet unknown, however, according to the Japanese media, the exercise may take place in the fall.

The aircraft carrier strike group, including destroyers and a submarine, has departed from the UK in May.

