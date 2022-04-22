Japan Unfriendly Country for Russia, Difficult to Talk About Peace Treaty - Kremlin

Japan has turned into an unfriendly country for Russia, it is difficult to talk about the continuation of the peace treaty negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Japan has turned into an unfriendly country for Russia, it is difficult to talk about the continuation of the peace treaty negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is obvious that now, when Japan has become an unfriendly country and has joined a series of hostile actions against Russia, it is very difficult to talk about the continuation of the negotiation process," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the Tokyo's statement about the "occupied" southern Kuril islands, Peskov said that "all four islands are integral parts of Russia."