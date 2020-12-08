UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Unveils Fresh $700 Billion Stimulus Package

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:26 PM

Japan unveils fresh $700 billion stimulus package

Apan's prime minister on Tuesday unveiled more than $700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech, the country's third such package this financial yea

Tokyo, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan's prime minister on Tuesday unveiled more than $700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech, the country's third such package this financial year.

The coronavirus pandemic has wrought global economic carnage and countries across the world have announced massive cash injections.

Premier Yoshihide Suga said the latest package, worth 73.6 trillion Yen ($708 billion) -- including loan schemes and actual government spending of around 40 trillion yen -- would be formally approved later Tuesday.

It is the first stimulus spending Suga has announced since taking office in September, and comes as Japan faces a spike in Covid-19 infections, with record numbers of new cases reported in recent weeks.

"We drew up (the stimulus package) to pave the way for new growth, to protect people's livelihoods as well as maintaining employment and keeping businesses going," he said.

Japan officially exited recession last month after three quarters of contraction, and hopes to cement its recovery with the latest spending -- which follows previous packages in April and June worth around 117 trillion yen each.

Government data released Tuesday revised up Japan's GDP figure for the July-September period to 5.3 percent from a preliminary estimate of 5.0 percent.

The new package includes financial support for medical institutions and facilities for the elderly, and subsidies to continue a controversial domestic travel scheme supporting tourism-dependent businesses.

While Japan has seen a relatively small Covid-19 outbreak overall -- with 163,929 confirmed cases and 2,382 deaths -- there has been a sharp rise in infections, and doctors have warned that hospitals could be overwhelmed.

A severe shortage of medical staff has been reported in Osaka and the northern Hokkaido region, with local media saying military backup could be sent to hospitals there.

The package also features a $20 billion green tech fund designed to support projects from renewable energy development to pollution reduction.

In October, Suga set a 2050 deadline for Japan to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country's climate-change commitments.

Related Topics

Loan Shortage Prime Minister World Osaka Japan April June September October Media From Government Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared p ..

12 minutes ago

DC seeks volunteer role for increasing green cover ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine in Algeri ..

5 minutes ago

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

38 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.