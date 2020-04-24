Japan Upgrades Level of Danger of Trips to Russia, Ukraine, Belarus Due to COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday upgrading the level of danger of traveling to 14 countries, including Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and also called on citizens to abstain from visiting these countries.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry's scale consists of four danger levels, with the first being the mildest one and the fourth envisioning recommendations to evacuate citizens from a country.

"As of April 24, cases of coronavirus infection are confirmed in 185 countries across the world, over 2.

65 million people are infected, and around 180,000 people have died. The spreading of the virus continues, more and more regions are affected. In these circumstances, taking into consideration different factors, including the number of infected people per 10,000 people, the level of infection danger has been upgraded to third for 14 countries. Please abstain from visiting," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.