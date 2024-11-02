Japan Urges 200,000 People To Evacuate Due To Heavy Rain
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Nearly 200,000 people in western Japan were urged to evacuate on Saturday as authorities warned of landslides and floods, while the remnants of a tropical storm trickle over the country.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said "warm, moist air... was causing heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in western Japan" partly due to Kong-rey, which was downgraded to an extratropical low-pressure system from a typhoon.
The city of Matsuyama "issued the top-level warning, urging 189,552 residents in its 10 districts to evacuate and immediately secure safety", a city official told AFP.
While the evacuation was not mandatory, Japan's highest-level warning is typically issued when it is extremely likely that some kind of disaster has already occurred.
Forecasters warned that landslides and floods could affect western Japan on Saturday and eastern Japan on Sunday.
Due to rain, Shinkansen bullet trains were briefly suspended between Tokyo and southern Fukuoka region in the morning before resuming on a delayed schedule.
Kong-rey smashed into Taiwan on Thursday as one of the biggest storms to hit the island in decades.
It claimed at least three lives and injured 690 people, according to the National Fire Agency, which added a migrant worker death to the toll on Saturday.
The storm knocked out power to 957,061 households, 27,781 of which were still in the dark as of Saturday.
Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying the risk posed by heavy rains because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.
Recent Stories
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges UN's top rights body to address problems facing people in 'UN-recognized disputed ter ..2 minutes ago
-
Ukrainians anxious over war aid if Trump wins US election12 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says launched rockets at intelligence base near Tel Aviv12 minutes ago
-
Martin closes on MotoGP world title as Bagnaia crashes out12 minutes ago
-
Martin takes big step towards MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes12 minutes ago
-
Trump, Harris clash over rhetoric as they battle for swing state votes32 minutes ago
-
US election: Fierce battle for Congress on a knife-edge32 minutes ago
-
Nvidia to join Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Intel42 minutes ago
-
Morales supporters storm Bolivia military barracks, take hostages42 minutes ago
-
Talks on halting nature loss run into extra time in Colombia52 minutes ago
-
Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole but wary of team orders for Norris52 minutes ago
-
Wasteful Leverkusen held by Stuttgart as Liverpool loom1 hour ago