Japan Urges Citizens to Leave Ethiopia Amid Mounting Tensions

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi called on citizens of his country who are currently in Ethiopia to leave it as soon as possible amid arising military tensions, adding that there have been no reports about Japanese casualties so far.

"It is true that Japan has sent experts from the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defense to assess the situation in Ethiopia and collect data. Currently, commercial flights continue to fly. We urge Japanese citizens to leave this country," Hayashi said.

To date, no data about "physical damage" inflicted on Japanese nationals in Ethiopia has been confirmed, he added.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of Tigray People's Liberation Front rebels, who have been in a military conflict with the central government since last year, toward the capital of Addis Ababa. The situation prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia, while the government declared a six-month state of emergency in early November.