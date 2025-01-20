Japan Urges Continued Caution On Potential Tremors, Tsunamis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has called for continued caution over potential tremors and tsunamis despite a gradual decrease in seismic activity a week after the magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Kyushu region.
The earthquake caused a tremor measuring 5 Lower on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Miyazaki City and other areas, generating a tsunami with a height of 20 centimeters.
Since the Jan. 13 earthquake, 12 aftershocks measuring 1 or higher on the seismic intensity scale have been recorded by 11 a.m. local time on Monday, national broadcaster NHK reported.
The JMA stated that seismic activity was highly active for three days following the initial quake but has since decreased. While the likelihood of another tremor with a similar intensity of 5 Lower has diminished, residents are urged to maintain preparedness for both earthquakes and tsunamis.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge
More Stories From World
-
Japan urges continued caution on potential tremors, tsunamis2 minutes ago
-
Singapore expects heavy traffic at land checkpoints during Chinese New Year2 minutes ago
-
China's 2025 film market off to strong start with over 200 mln yuan in pre-sales3 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes food, shelter kits to 160 families in Syria’s As-Suwayda17 minutes ago
-
New 'oligarchy' under fire as elites descend on Davos17 minutes ago
-
Hajj and Umrah ministry sets Feb 14 deadline for Hajj services contracts17 minutes ago
-
Saudi GEA head launches' City Hub' project in 7 cities26 minutes ago
-
TV host apologises to Djokovic over 'insulting comments' as PM, Musk wade in29 minutes ago
-
Mug shot, solitary cell for South Korea's President Yoon29 minutes ago
-
TikTok restores service in US, thanking Trump29 minutes ago
-
Yamal symbol of rising Barca aiming for Champions League progress29 minutes ago
-
Ahead of Trump inauguration, Chinese vice president meets Elon Musk29 minutes ago