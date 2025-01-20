Open Menu

Japan Urges Continued Caution On Potential Tremors, Tsunamis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has called for continued caution over potential tremors and tsunamis despite a gradual decrease in seismic activity a week after the magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Kyushu region.

The earthquake caused a tremor measuring 5 Lower on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Miyazaki City and other areas, generating a tsunami with a height of 20 centimeters.

Since the Jan. 13 earthquake, 12 aftershocks measuring 1 or higher on the seismic intensity scale have been recorded by 11 a.m. local time on Monday, national broadcaster NHK reported.

The JMA stated that seismic activity was highly active for three days following the initial quake but has since decreased. While the likelihood of another tremor with a similar intensity of 5 Lower has diminished, residents are urged to maintain preparedness for both earthquakes and tsunamis.

