Japan urges Myanmar military to free Suu Kyi, restore democracy

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Japan called Monday on Myanmar's military to release de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy in the country after a bloodless coup following a disputed election result.

"We request the release of stakeholders including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who was detained today," Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement urging "the national army to quickly restore the democratic political system in Myanmar."