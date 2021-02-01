UrduPoint.com
Japan Urges Myanmar Military To Free Suu Kyi, Restore Democracy

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:23 PM

Japan urges Myanmar military to free Suu Kyi, restore democracy

Japan called Monday on Myanmar's military to release de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy in the country after a bloodless coup following a disputed election result

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Japan called Monday on Myanmar's military to release de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy in the country after a bloodless coup following a disputed election result.

"We request the release of stakeholders including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who was detained today," Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement urging "the national army to quickly restore the democratic political system in Myanmar."

