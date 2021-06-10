Japan Urges National Airlines to Avoid Belarusian Airspace

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Japan will send a recommendation to national airlines to avoid the airspace of Belarus after the incident with the landing of a Ryanair plane, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

"In connection with the forced landing of a commercial flight, a warning will be sent to national airlines on security measures with a recommendation to avoid the airspace of Belarus," Kato said.

He said Belarusian airlines will be denied access to Japanese airspace.