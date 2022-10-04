Japan Urges Residents of Hokkaido, Aomori Prefecture to Take Shelter - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Japanese government said a North Korean ballistic missile appears to have been fired toward Hokkaido and Aomori Prefecture on Honshu, and officials urge residents of the areas to take shelter in buildings, Kyodo news agency reported.

Earlier reports said North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

Japan's coast guard said the missile had flown over and past Japan and had already fallen into the Pacific Ocean.