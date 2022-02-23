Japan Urges Russia to Resume Diplomatic Process Around Ukraine - Prime Minister

Japan urges Russia, which recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR and LPR), to return to the diplomatic process around the Ukrainian situation, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Japan urges Russia, which recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR and LPR), to return to the diplomatic process around the Ukrainian situation, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Japan imposed a set of economic sanctions on Russia, DPR, and LPR, including the suspending of visa issuance for officials from the two republics, freezing their assets, ban on export-import relations with republics as well as on the placement and operations with the new Russian sovereign debt in Japan.

"We strongly urge Russia to return to efforts to resolve the situation through a diplomatic process," Kishida told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the DPR and LPR and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance on Monday. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. Local authorities began evacuating civilians to Russia late last week.