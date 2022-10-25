UrduPoint.com

Japan Urges US To Join Trans-Pacific Partnership Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Japan Urges US to Join Trans-Pacific Partnership Deal

Japan's vice foreign minister, Mori Takeo, urged the United States on Tuesday to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal that was negotiated after then President Donald Trump pulled his country of the free trade talks in 2017

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Japan's vice foreign minister, Mori Takeo, urged the United States on Tuesday to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal that was negotiated after then President Donald Trump pulled his country of the free trade talks in 2017.

"Mori again called on the US to return to the TPP as soon as possible, citing the strategic viewpoint," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement following Mori's meeting with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Twelve Pacific Rim nations, including the US, signed the free trade pact in early 2016 but it never took effect because the US quit soon after Trump became president.

The remaining 11 countries agreed a new deal in 2018.

The Japanese ministry said after the meeting that the diplomats agreed Washington's involvement in the Indo-Pacific was gaining on importance. They pledged support of the new Indo-Pacific economic framework IPEF that President Joe Biden proposed in May to boost the US presence in the region.

"I always appreciate connecting with Vice Foreign Minister Mori. Our alliance with Japan is stronger than ever, and we stand together for peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Sherman said on social media.

