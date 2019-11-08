UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Urges US To Suspend F-16 Flights Until Probe Of Dummy Shell Drop Completed - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:55 PM

Japan Urges US to Suspend F-16 Flights Until Probe of Dummy Shell Drop Completed - Reports

The authorities of Japan's Aomori prefecture demanded that the US military command refrain from carrying out F-16 aircraft exercises until the reasons for a dummy shell drop were established and measures to prevent such incidents were taken, Japanese media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The authorities of Japan's Aomori prefecture demanded that the US military command refrain from carrying out F-16 aircraft exercises until the reasons for a dummy shell drop were established and measures to prevent such incidents were taken, Japanese media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the prefecture's governor, Shingo Mimura, passed the corresponding statement to Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono.

On Wednesday evening, a US aircraft dropped a 500-pound shell that fell into a pasture during exercises at the Misawa base in the Aomori prefecture.

There were no explosives in it, but due to the flight altitude, it crashed deep into the ground. The authorities of the prefecture expressed concern because, due to the presence of schools located in the area, the fall of even a dummy shell could lead to irreparable consequences.

Repeated incidents with US military aircraft in Japan have occurred recently. In late August, a CH-53 heavy transport helicopter the US troops in Japan "dropped" a plastic port window at sea off the coast of Okinawa during a flight. In December 2016, a US Osprey convertiplane crashed during an aerial refueling exercise.

Related Topics

Governor Aomori Lead Japan August December 2016 Media From

Recent Stories

Bundestag Fails to Pass Bill Shielding Nord Stream ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan is capable to hold international squash e ..

1 minute ago

Sunny Deol to come to Lahore tomorrow

20 minutes ago

PBM to achieve PM's dream of Riasat-e-Madina; esta ..

9 minutes ago

CPEC has improved Pakistan's business environment: ..

9 minutes ago

Akzonobel Launches Dulux Aquashield, A Water-proof ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.