Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Japan, US Astronauts Plan Space Walk to Add Platforms for Solar Energy on ISS - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) A US female and a Japanese male astronaut will conduct an up-to-seven-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install mounting platforms for hold additions to solar energy panels planned to be installed in the future, NASA officials said in a press release on Tuesday.

"On January 20, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata will exit the station's Quest airlock to complete the installation of two mounting platforms as part of planned solar array augmentation on the starboard side of the International Space Station's truss," the release said.

The two astronauts will complete the installation of a mounting platform on the ISS 1B power channel that was started during a previous spacewalk and begin installing a mounting platform on the 1A power channel, the release said.

The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 8:15 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) and last for six and a half to seven hours, the release said.

"This is the sixth mod (modification) kit EVA (extra-vehicular activity, or space-walk) we've done," the release said.

The installation is part of a series of spacewalks to augment the ISS's power channels with new Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs), the release added.

Four iROSAs have been installed so far, and two more will be mounted to the platforms installed during this spacewalk in the future, according to the release.

