Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises in East China Sea - Navy

(@FahadShabbir)

Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday.

The exercises took place from June 3-5 as part of the US Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2023 (LSGE2023), the MSDF said in a statement, adding that the drills involved five vessels, namely, Japan's Shiranui destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon destroyer and an Australian Anzac-class frigate as well as Canada's Montreal frigate and commercial container ship Asterix.

This was the first joint naval drills for the four countries in the East China Sea.