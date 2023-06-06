UrduPoint.com

Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises In East China Sea - Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises in East China Sea - Navy

Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday.

The exercises took place from June 3-5 as part of the US Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2023 (LSGE2023), the MSDF said in a statement, adding that the drills involved five vessels, namely, Japan's Shiranui destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon destroyer and an Australian Anzac-class frigate as well as Canada's Montreal frigate and commercial container ship Asterix.

This was the first joint naval drills for the four countries in the East China Sea.

Related Topics

Australia China Canada Japan United States June From

Recent Stories

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing bu ..

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing business'

6 minutes ago
 Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellat ..

Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellation on India pressure attack o ..

7 minutes ago
 ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

7 minutes ago
 US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhov ..

US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhovka HPP at This Point

7 minutes ago
 Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating I ..

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating Impact on Ukraine Energy Securi ..

7 minutes ago
 Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Ass ..

Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Assets in Near Future - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.