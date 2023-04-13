(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Japan and the United States have held joint air force exercises in the wake of the recent missile launch by North Korea, the Japanese Joint Staff said on Thursday.

"Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S.

Armed Forces conducted a bilateral exercise on Thursday, Apr 13 amid an increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan, including North Korea's suspected high angle ICBM-class Ballistic Missile launch," the agency said in a statement.

Four Japanese F-2 fighters and four US F-16s took part in the maneuvers, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched an unspecified ballistic missile at a high angle toward the Sea of Japan that flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. This was the 9th launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea this year. Last year, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles.