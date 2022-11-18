Japan, US Conduct Joint Drills Involving F-15, F-16 Fighter Jets - Defense Ministry

The Japanese and US military held joint exercises using military aviation in light of North Korea's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Japanese and US military held joint exercises using military aviation in light of North Korea's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, North Korea launched what was preliminarily identified as a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, also known as "monster rocket" capable of reaching the US mainland. According to Japanese officials, the missile fell about 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Hokkaido's Oshima Island, within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"North Korea conducted the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that fell in our country's exclusive economic zone. In conditions when the security situation surrounding our country is becoming more tense, the Japan Self-Defense Forces and US troops conducted joint exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills involved four F-15 fighters of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and four F-16 fighters of the US air force.

North Korea's missile launch came a day after the country fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan and warned the US and its regional allies that it would respond proportionally to Washington's bolstering of extended deterrence.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, North Korea launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang has said its missile tests are in response to "provocations" by the United States and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.