Japan, US Conduct Joint Exercises Amid Recent North Korean Missile Launches - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 11:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The Japanese air self-defense force held a joint exercise with the US military in response to launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday, citing the defense ministry.

The exercises were held in the East China Sea near the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, the report said.

According to the news agency, 5 Japanese F-2 fighters, 2 US B-1B strategic bombers, and 2 US F-16 fighters took part in the drills.

In 2022, Pyongyang conducted a total of 33 missile launches. North Korea insists that its test launches are being carried out in response to what it called provocations by South Korea and the United States. The two countries have recently been conducting massive military exercises, which at times include Japan as well.

