Japan, US Conducting Military Drills Amid Repeated Test Launches By N. Korea - Joint Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Tokyo and Washington have been conducting joint military drills since October 1 in the vicinity of the Japanese territory, including the Sea of Japan, amid recent missile launches by North Korea, Japan's Joint Staff said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew over the northern Japanese prefecture of Aomori and landed outside territorial waters. Since the beginning of 2022, Pyongyang conducted 24 missile launches.

"Amid an increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan, including North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches, JSDF (Japan Self-Defense Forces) and U.

S. Armed Forces have been conducting a Bilateral Exercise since Oct 1," the statement read.

Japanese destroyer JS Asahi, US nuclear-powered maritime supercarrier Ronald Reagan, the Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser, the Benfold destroyer, and the Yukon underway replenishment oiler are deployed at the site for tactical military exercises, it added.

