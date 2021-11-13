UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Confirm Senkaku Islands Subject To Bilateral Security Treaty - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with the parties having confirmed that the bilateral security treaty covers the disputed Senkaku Islands, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S.'s unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan including the application of Article V of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty to the Senkaku Islands," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to realizing the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" as well as jointly responding to global challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change.

They also agreed to hold the meeting between the national foreign and defense ministers in a so-called 2+2 format.

Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands (known as the Diaoyu Islands in China). Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.

After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were later passed to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner, thus establishing Tokyo's sovereign ownership.

