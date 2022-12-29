Japan, US Coordinating 2+2 Dialogue Meeting Between Defense, Foreign Ministers - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) A 2+2 summit between defense and foreign ministers of Japan and the United States might be held around the same time of a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, which is expected to take place in Washington on January 13, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Thursday.

The ministerial meeting will focus on enhancing the defense capabilities of Japan, outlined in the three key defense documents approved by the government on December 16. The parties will pay special attention to Japan's ability to destroy enemy bases in the event of aggression, as well as defense cooperation in outer space and cyberspace, the newspaper said.

According to Japanese media, Kishida may visit some G7 countries France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada prior to the summit in Washington.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023. The Group of Seven of largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.