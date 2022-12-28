Japan, US Coordinating Leaders' Meeting in Washington on January 13 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The governments of the United States and Japan are coordinating the meeting of US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on January 13, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Kyodo news agency reported earlier that Kishida could visit the US from January 7-9 to meet with Biden.

According to the report, Kishida is expected to address Japan's position on enhancing the country's defense capabilities and military budget, as well as to discuss the situation in the world during the meeting with Biden.

It would be the first Kishida's visit to the US since he took office in October 2021.