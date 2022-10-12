Japan, US Cut Back on Joint Drills With HIMARS for Lack of Munitions - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The joint military exercises of Japan's ground self-defense forces and the US marine corps involving US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were partially canceled due to lack of shells, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing the defense ministry.

The drills started in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido on October 1. Some exercises were devoted to developing skills in handling the HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), in connection with the events in Ukraine. However, this part was canceled due to the absence of shells at the exercise site, the newspaper reported, adding that troops practiced using only the Japanese MLRS.

The Japanese defense ministry specified that due to necessary procedures on the American side, the shells were not delivered to the firing site.

The US announced another security assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday, and allocated four more HIMARS systems in addition to the 16 already sent.

The US-Japanese drills are taking place in the vicinity of the Japanese territory, including the Sea of Japan, amid heightened tension in the region following new test launches by North Korea. Pyongyang is opposed to its neighbors Japan and South Korea's involvement in military drills with non-regional countries, specifically the US, considering it a regional threat. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US, Japan and South Korea to stop joint military drills.