Japan, US Discuss Concerns About Chinese, North Korean Activities - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, following a meeting in the 2+2 format between the American and Japanese heads of foreign and defense departments, said on Friday that the parties had a dynamic discussion on regional security issues, and expressed their concerns about China's activities and North Korea's recent missile launch.

"We had a very informative exchange of views. Given the strategic environment around Japan is becoming more serious, the Japan-US alliance is becoming the most crucial. We discussed and adjusted our understanding of the strategic environment in a changing region. We share concern about China's activities which undermine the rules-based order, we agreed to deter and, if necessary, respond to destabilizing activities in the region," Hayashi said at a press conference.

Hayashi clarified that he was referring to China's presence in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, as well as in the Senkaku Islands.

The foreign ministers shared concerns about human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The parties also touched on a missile launch conducted by North Korea on Wednesday, saying it violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile, fired by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan. This was the first test of North Korean weapons this year. The last one took place on October 19, 2021, when North Korea tested a new submarine ballistic missile.

After World War II, the Senkaku Islands came under the control of the United States and were later passed on to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's claims upon the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012 when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner.