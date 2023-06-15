UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Discussing Supply Of 155mm Shells For Ukraine's Counteroffensive - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Japan is considering supplying 155mm artillery shells to the United States under a 2016 deal that allows the two countries to trade ammunition as part of their security alliance, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Japanese shells will help replenish US stockpiles, depleted by the huge amount of military assistance provided to Ukraine, the report said, adding that Washington has sent to Ukraine over 2 million 155mm shells since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24, 2022.

"We continue to work together with Japan and more than 50 countries around the world to provide support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for the US Defense Department was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Earlier in June, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Washington had found a way to buy TNT in Japan for the production of 155mm shells. This was necessary, as Japan's export regulations prohibit the sale of lethal goods abroad.

Western countries supplied Ukraine with M777 howitzers, as well as PzH 2000, Krab and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers that fire 155mm shells.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Defense said that Washington would provide another $325 million package of security assistance to Ukraine, which will include artillery shells, among other things.

