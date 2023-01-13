Japan, US Facing Most Challenging Security Environment in Recent History - Kishida

(@FahadShabbir)

"Japan and the United States are currently facing the most challenging and complex security environment in recent history," Kishida said at the start of a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The Japanese prime minister came to Washington on Friday for a bilateral summit with Biden that will mainly focus on security issues of the two countries' alliance.

The Biden-Kishida summit will be the final one in a series of high-level meetings between top Japanese and US officials this week that focused mainly on security-related issues.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide array of issues, including Japan's new national security strategy and changes to the US military posture in the region.

Later in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will sign a new agreement that will build on the nation's commitment to the peaceful, transparent exploration of space.