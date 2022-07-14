UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Hold Joint Air Drills Involving 52 Aircraft - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Japan, US Hold Joint Air Drills Involving 52 Aircraft - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and the US military conducted joint exercises to strengthen deterrence and response skills, the JASDF said on Thursday.

"The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and the U.S. Force conducted bilateral trainings to enhance deterrence and response capabilities of Japan-U.S. Alliance," the JASDF said in a press release.

The exercises took place on July 6, 11 and 12 over the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Ocean, and the East China Sea, the statement read.

In total, 52 aircraft took part in the training, including 20 aircraft on the Japan's side, and 32 on the US side.

On July 1, Japan and the United States conducted a joint tactical exercise above the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan to train formation and navigation. Experts in Japan believe their aim is to have a deterrent effect on China and Russia, whose military aircraft have recently been patrolling their borders.

Related Topics

Russia China Alliance Japan United States July

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

3 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

11 hours ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.