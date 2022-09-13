Japan, US Hold Joint Air Drills Over Sea of Japan - JASDF

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Japan air self-defense force (JASDF) and the US armed forces conducted on Tuesday joint military exercises over the Sea of Japan to strengthen response capabilities and tactical skills, JASDF said.

"The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Japanese-US response capabilities and enhance tactical skills," JASDF said in a statement.

The drills took place on September 9 west of Japan's Aomori prefecture. Four F-15 aircraft from the Japanese side, and 15 F-16 aircraft, two KC-135 and four F-35B aircraft from the US side took part in the training, the statement read.

During the tactical exercises, all the necessary preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 were taken, JASDF added.