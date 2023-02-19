UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Hold Joint Air Drills Over Sea Of Japan After North Korea's Missile Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Japan and the United States conducted joint air exercises over the Sea of Japan in response to North Korea's recent missile launch, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) said on Sunday.

"On Feb 19, JASDF F15 (fighter jet) and USAF (United States Air Force) B1 (bomber) and F16 (fighter) conducted tactical exercises in the airspace, Sea of Japan, to mutually reaffirm the readiness under the ironclad Japan-US Alliance," the air force said on Twitter.

The air forces of both nations routinely work together to maintain high levels of operational readiness, the statement added.

On Saturday, Pyongyang test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which reached a maximum altitude of 5,768 kilometers (3,584 miles), covering a distance of 989 kilometers in 66 minutes.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Saturday that the long-range missile had been fired at a high angle and could possibly travel 14,000 kilometers and reach the continental US territory if fired at a regular angle.

